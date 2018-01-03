Crews Battle Apartment Fire In NW OKC

Evacuations are underway early Wednesday at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex as crews battled to contain a fire.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of NW 16.

Residents in the two-story apartment building were being helped out of the building as firefighters attacked the fire.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

