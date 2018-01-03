Record dry raises fears of drought's return in California

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California over a wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that proclaimed "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego that gave out moon landing T-shirts that declared a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden state turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.

A Veterans Affairs document obtained by The Associated Press says the gunman who killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy escaped from the mental health ward of a VA hospital in Wyoming in 2014 but was located and returned.

A federal judge in Chicago won't force a suburban school district to suspend a policy enabling transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the White House would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for young people who have been temporarily shielded from deportation.

Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife and their children spent years as hostages in Afghanistan before being rescued last fall and returned to Canada _ now he faces charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a noxious drug.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles skyline is seen through burned trees after a brush fire erupted in the hills in Elysian Park in Los Angeles. California's water managers are saying it's too early ...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). File - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, right, plunges the snow survey tube into the snow pack, as DWR's Wes...

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. (AP) - It's been almost a year since Los Angeles residents felt any real rain, and precious little snow is in the Sierras, but water managers say it's too early for fears that California is sliding back into drought as abruptly as the state fell out of it.

Water officials carry out the first of their regular ritual winter snow measurements before news cameras on Wednesday. Plunging rods into snowpacks to measure the snow depth, water managers use the event to acquaint Californians with the state of the water supply. It's a crucial question in a semi-arid state with the U.S.'s biggest state economy, agricultural industry and population. In a normal year, nearly two-thirds of Californians' water supply starts as snow in the Sierras.

Southern California wildfires that grew to the biggest in state history in December - normally the rainy season in California - already have made clear the bottom line: The state is far drier than normal so far this winter.

"We're back in the old waiting game," said Doug Carlson, a spokesman for the state Department of Water Resources.

Near-record rainfall last year unleashed widespread flooding and snapped a historic five-year drought. The wet 2017 allowed Gov. Jerry Brown in April to lift a drought emergency declaration that had brought mandatory water conservation orders for cities and towns, and water cutbacks for many rural users.

This year, meteorologists point to a strengthening La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific, which typically brings drier weather. A stubborn ridge of high pressure in the Pacific - the same bad guy during the state's drought - is blocking storms from reaching Southern California in particular.

People in California's southwest last felt any significant rain in February, the National Weather Service noted this week. Los Angeles is marking a record dry spell, with rainfall just 9 percent of normal for the past 10 months, the weather service said.

Snowpack in the Sierras, which supplies a steady flow of water in good years as the snow melts, stood Tuesday at one-fourth of normal for this point in the year.

It's not time to despair, yet, Carlson said.

Last year's copious rains have left reservoirs with plenty of water. And it's early in the winter rainy season yet - California normally receives half its rain between December and February.

"Our message to the public as we begin to do our first snow survey...is it's still very early in the season," Carlson said. "Anything could happen."

