Ex-hostage Boyle charged with sex assault, confinement

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California over a wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that proclaimed "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego that gave out moon landing T-shirts that declared a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden state turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.

A Veterans Affairs document obtained by The Associated Press says the gunman who killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy escaped from the mental health ward of a VA hospital in Wyoming in 2014 but was located and returned.

A federal judge in Chicago won't force a suburban school district to suspend a policy enabling transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the White House would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for young people who have been temporarily shielded from deportation.

Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife and their children spent years as hostages in Afghanistan before being rescued last fall and returned to Canada _ now he faces charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a noxious drug.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto. A lawyer for Boyle, a Canadian man recently freed with his American wi...

By TRACEY LINDEMAN and ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife and their children endured a long captivity in Afghanistan before they were rescued last fall and returned to Canada. Now he's facing 15 charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a noxious drug.

Boyle, his wife Caitlan and their three children were freed in October in Pakistan, five years after the couple was abducted by a Taliban-linked militant group while on a backpacking trip in neighboring Afghanistan. The children were born in captivity.

Court documents obtained Tuesday say the charges include eight counts of assault, two accounts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement and one count of causing someone to "take a noxious thing, namely Trazodone," an antidepressant. There is also a charge of uttering a death threat and a charge of misleading a police officer. The purported acts allegedly occurred between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30 after Boyle returned to Canada.

A publication ban bars reporting any information that could identify the alleged victims.

A hearing on the case was scheduled for Wednesday in Ottawa, but Boyle's lawyer told The Associated Press that Boyle would not attend in person. He said Boyle was in custody.

Ottawa police declined comment. Eric Granger, Boyle's attorney, said he had not yet seen the court documents.

"There are a number of charges," Granger said in an email. "Mr. Boyle is presumed innocent. He's never been in trouble before. No evidence has been provided yet, which is typical at this early stage. We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges."

In a statement to the Toronto Star, Boyle's wife wrote, "I can't speak about the specific charges, but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this."

"Obviously, he is responsible for his own actions," she added, "but it is with compassion and forgiveness that I say I hope help and healing can be found for him. As to the rest of us, myself and the children, we are healthy and holding up as well as well we can."

Boyle told The Associated Press in October that his wife had been hospitalized in Ottawa, but did not specify why she was taken to the hospital.

Boyle also told AP that week that he and his wife decided to have children even while held captive because they always planned to have a big family.

"We're sitting as hostages with a lot of time on our hands," Boyle said. "We always wanted as many as possible, and we didn't want to waste time. Cait's in her 30s, the clock is ticking."

Boyle said then that their three children were 4, 2 and "somewhere around 6 months."

"Honestly we've always planned to have a family of 5, 10, 12 children ... We're Irish, haha," he wrote in an email in October.

The parents of Caitlan Boyle, who is from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, said after the rescue that they were elated she had been freed, but they also expressed anger at their son-in law for taking their pregnant daughter to Afghanistan.

Pakistani soldiers rescued the family in an operation Oct. 11 aimed at their captors from the Taliban-linked Haqqani group. The Pakistanis caught the Haqqani fighters at some point after they had moved with their captives across the border from Afghanistan. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the operation was based on a tip from U.S. intelligence.

Boyle was once briefly married to Zaynab Khadr, the older sister of former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr and the daughter of a senior al-Qaida financier who had contacts with Osama bin Laden.

The Canadian-born Omar Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight and was taken to the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay. Officials had discounted any link between that background and Boyle's capture, with one describing it in 2014 as a "horrible coincidence."

Boyle and his family met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the leader's office last month.

___

Associated Press writer Tracey Lindeman reported this story in Ottawa and AP writer Rob Gillies reported from Toronto.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.