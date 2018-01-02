President declares disaster over deadly California wildfire

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California over a wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that proclaimed "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego that gave out moon landing T-shirts that declared a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden state turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.

A Veterans Affairs document obtained by The Associated Press says the gunman who killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy escaped from the mental health ward of a VA hospital in Wyoming in 2014 but was located and returned.

A federal judge in Chicago won't force a suburban school district to suspend a policy enabling transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the White House would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for young people who have been temporarily shielded from deportation.

Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife and their children spent years as hostages in Afghanistan before being rescued last fall and returned to Canada _ now he faces charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a noxious drug.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared a major disaster in California over a wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 buildings as fierce winds whipped it through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties last month.

The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work in those counties and statewide for work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.

The Thomas fire that began on Dec. 4 is the largest recorded in the state. It was 92 percent contained on Tuesday. Firefighters were still putting out hot spots and smoldering areas.

The fire covered more than 440 square miles (1,140 sq. kilometers), killed two people, destroyed entire neighborhoods, threatened coastal foothill communities, ravaged wilderness areas and cast a pall of smoke that shuttered businesses in downtown Santa Barbara.

Firefighting costs alone have approached $200 million.

The disaster declaration means the federal government may cover 75 percent of those costs and the costs of recovering from the blaze, such as removing vast amounts of debris in fire-denuded areas that could be hit with flash floods and debris flows if winter rains arrive.

After a flight over the devastated area on Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen said the president's declaration will help with rebuilding from the fire, which burned more than 700 homes along with other buildings.

"Seeing the devastation, I'm deeply moved," she said. "My heart goes out to the survivors. We met with some of them today."

On Wednesday, she was expected to visit Santa Rosa in Sonoma County. Wildfires in October swept through Sonoma, Napa and other counties in and around wine country, killing 44 people and destroying more than 5,000 homes. Insured damages alone topped $9 billion.

Trump already approved a major disaster declaration for California for that wildfire.

Gov. Jerry Brown requested the same declaration last month for San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as devastating fires swept the state.

"It is expected many of the survivors in the impacted communities will have no insurance coverage or be underinsured," Brown's request said. "Even for those survivors who have insurance coverage, major challenges remain to obtain temporary housing and attempt to rebuild their lives."

Although Tuesday's declaration only covers Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, "damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed," the White House statement said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.