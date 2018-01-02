Chickasha Man Accused Of Abusing 2-Year-Old Appears In Court

A Chickasha man was officially charged Tuesday for abusing a 2-year-old girl so badly she had to be taken to the hospital.

Corey Henderson is facing one felony count of child abuse by injury.

According to a court affidavit filed Tuesday afternoon, the girl was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital ER on December 27.

DHS determined the girl was the victim of child abuse and took her into custody.

The next day the girl was examined at OU Children’s Hospital where a PA confirmed child abuse and found the girl had two subdural hematomas, as well as multiple other scratches, bruises and swelling. The PA determined the girl had been a victim of abuse for a period of time.

When asked who inflicted the injuries the girl said, “Corey did it.”

Henderson was the girl’s mother’s boyfriend and babysat the girl while her mother was at work.

A Chickasha police detective along with a DA’s investigator interviewed Henderson, and they say he admitted to slapping the girl in the face, poking her in the chest with his fingers and shaking the girl by the shoulders, because he was frustrated.

During a first appearance Tuesday, a judge set bail for Henderson at $250,000 and he is not to have contact with the victim or any minor children.