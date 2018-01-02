Prosecutor: 4 slain in shore town were shot at close range

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the White House would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for young people who have been temporarily shielded from deportation.

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds.

Authorities say a man who shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others along with two civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials.

The Fire Department of New York says 12 people are hurt, one seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Prosecutors say 4 people slain by a boy in a New Jersey shore town on New Year's Eve were shot multiple times at close range.

From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that proclaimed "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego that gave out moon landing T-shirts that declared a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden state turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.

A lawyer for a Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault.

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy shot his parents, his sister and a family friend multiple times at close range on New Year's Eve in a bloodbath that somehow avoided claiming the lives of three people who escaped the house unharmed, prosecutors said Tuesday as they revealed more details about the killings.

The teenager, who prosecutors haven't identified because of his age, was to have made an initial court appearance on Tuesday, but it was postponed until Wednesday as a judge weighed a request by a media organization to open the family court proceeding, which normally is closed.

The victims, who weren't all in the same room of the house, were shot with a rifle loaded with a 15-round magazine, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

Gramiccioni didn't disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

"We think this was fairly sudden, and quick," he said.

The victims were identified as the boy's parents, 44-year-old Steven Kologi and 42-year-old Linda Kologi; his 18-year-old sister, Brittany Kologi; and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.

The boy's grandfather, his brother and a family friend, a woman in her 20s, escaped the house uninjured. Someone in the home called 911, Gramiccioni said, though he didn't identify which person made the call.

Gramiccioni didn't comment on the boy's mental state. On Monday, a neighbor, 18-year-old Jalen Walls, who went to school with Brittany Kologi, told NJ.com that the boy required special assistance and was cared for by his mother. The boy did not attend the same public schools as his siblings, Walls said, but was "fully functional and comprehended what we were saying."

The rifle, a semi-automatic made by Century Arms, had been legally purchased by someone in the home who escaped the shooting, Gramiccioni said. Charges weren't being contemplated against the gun's owner, he said. Under New Jersey law, a gun owner can be charged with a disorderly persons offense if a minor gains access to a gun the owner didn't secure in a locked container or with a trigger lock.

Gramiccioni said his office has 60 days to file a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, a move he said he planned to make "sooner rather than later."

The boy is represented by the Monmouth County public defender's office, which didn't return a voicemail seeking comment on the case Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.