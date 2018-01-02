Crews Rescue Cow From Icy Pond Near Newalla

Crews were called in to rescue a cow that fell into a frozen pond near Newalla, Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police and firefighters responded to the scene near SE 104th Street and S. Peebly Road to pull the bumbling bovine from the pond.

Rescuers tied a rope around the cow’s neck and guided it from the icy water. Authorities say the cow was weak, but otherwise unharmed. Now, crews are looking to reunite the animal with its owner.

If you have information about to whom the cow might belong, contact the OKC Fire Department.

The call originally stated that a horse had fallen into the pond.