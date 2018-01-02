McDonald's tests fresh beef in another burger

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the White House would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for young people who have been temporarily shielded from deportation.

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds.

Authorities say a man who shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others along with two civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials.

The Fire Department of New York says 12 people are hurt, one seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Prosecutors say 4 people slain by a boy in a New Jersey shore town on New Year's Eve were shot multiple times at close range.

From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that proclaimed "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego that gave out moon landing T-shirts that declared a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden state turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.

A lawyer for a Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a McDonald's sign and logo at a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s says it’s using fresh beef in another burger, the latest test by the chain swap out frozen beef as it seek...

By JOSEPH PISANI

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's is testing the use of fresh beef in another burger, the latest move by the fast food chain to swap out frozen beef as it seeks to improve its image.

The company said Tuesday that the new burger, called Archburger, is being tested in seven McDonald's restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma. McDonald's held similar tests for fresh beef Quarter Pounders for about a year before announcing in March that it would roll it out to most of its 14,000 restaurants by the middle of this year. McDonald's said the latest test is limited, and it is seeking feedback from customers and its restaurants.

McDonald's Corp. has made several changes to its menu in recent years in an attempt to appeal to Americans who are increasingly concerned with the ingredients in their food. The world's largest burger chain, for example, has cut artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets and switched out the apple juice in its Happy Meals for one with less sugar.

Fresh beef is a big change for the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company, which has relied on frozen beef patties for more than 40 years.

The Archburger test could mean the company is open to expanding the use of fresh beef to even more menu items, analysts at Nomura said in a note to clients Tuesday. The analysts also said the rollout of fresh beef Quarter Pounders later this year could boost a key sales figure at the chain.

At less than 3 ounces, McDonald's said the fresh beef patties used in the Archburger are slightly smaller than those in the Quarter Pounder and larger than the ones in its hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

