Thunder Can Jump-Start 2018 With Win Against Lakers

Fresh off two close losses, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder have a chance to kickstart 2018 when they take on the faltering Lakers in Los Angeles.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder 97-95 on Friday night.More >>
Energy FC added promising midfielder Callum Ross for the 2018 season.More >>
For the fifth time in eight weeks, Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
Indiana transfer and former four-star shooting guard recruit Curtis Jones plans to join the Cowboys.More >>
