3.5 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Garfield County

An earthquake shook up residents along the county lines between Logan, Kingfisher and Garfield Counties, Tuesday morning.

The 3.5 magnitude quake struck at approximately 11:43 a.m., two and a half miles west southwest of the town of Marshall, Oklahoma, or about 48 miles north of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just more than a mile.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.