Young Named Big 12 Player Of The Week For Fifth Time

For the fifth time in eight weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Young's five Player of the Week honors are the second-most in Big 12 history, behind only Blake Griffin (also of Oklahoma) with six honors in 2008-09.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Norman, Young helped Oklahoma open Big 12 play with a 90-89 win at No. 10 TCU on Saturday. Young produced 39 points, 14 assists, four rebounds and two steals. His points (39) and assists (14) were both the most by a Big 12 player this week.

Young helped the Sooners overcome a 13-point deficit by scoring 20 points and dishing out 7 assists after halftime. With the win, Oklahoma became just the third team in college basketball history to win two road games against top-10 teams before the end of December.

The freshman's performance continued multiple streaks, including 11 straight games of scoring at least 20 points and four straight double-doubles. With his 39 points and 14 assists against TCU, he became the first D-I player over the last 20 seasons to record consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games.

Through two months of college basketball, Young continues to lead the nation in scoring (29.6 points) and assists (10.7).

Winners of nine straight games, the Sooners are back in action on Wednesday when they host Oklahoma State. The 234th Bedlam matchup will tip at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll, climbing from unranked to the top 10 in just three weeks. The Sooners have been ranked in the top 10 in 20 of the last 47 AP polls.