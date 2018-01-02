Homicide Victim Found In Vehicle In Far NE OKC

One person was found dead in a vehicle Monday morning in far northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called shortly after 8:35 a.m. Monday in the 12700 block of NE 36, just east of Spencer.

Bryan Sweet, 23, of Oklahoma City, was found fatally shot inside the vehicle. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.