Shooting Victim Dies After Home Invasion At NW OKC Apartment Complex

A man was fatally shot during a home invasion Wednesday at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said.

Jason Endres, 31, died Friday in a local hospital as a result of his injuries. He was shot about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Raindance Apartments near Pennsylvania and NW 122.

Witnesses told police two black males were breaking into an apartment when Endres went to help his neighbor. The suspects pistol-whipped a 17-year-old male in the apartment and one suspect shot Endres.

Lorenzo Eastland, 25, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the home invasion and shooting. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of robbery, possession of a firearm, first degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and first degree murder.

One suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.