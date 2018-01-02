Police: 1 Dead After SE OKC Shooting

One person is dead after a Friday shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.

Malek Higginbotham, 21, of Midwest City, died after he was taken to OU Medical Center.

Higginbotham was found shot shortly after 5:15 p.m. Friday in front of a residence in the 3900 block of SE 48.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.