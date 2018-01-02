Traffic Delays Expected As OG&E Crews Make Repairs Along I-40

You can expect more delays if your drive takes you down Interstate 40.

Starting Wednesday, OG&E will be making repairs to the utility area under the I-40 Crosstown near Shields Boulevard.

While the interstate can remain open to traffic during this work, there will be lane and ramp closures that are expected to cause significant traffic delays.

Here's what to expect starting Wednesday:

I-40 Crosstown narrows to two lanes at Shields Boulevard.

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Western Avenue and the I-35/I-235 Dallas Junction.

The eastbound I-40 off-ramp to Shields Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

From there and into late January, the area will be narrowed to two lanes.

Work is expected to take up to three weeks.

NOTE: The state transportation department reported the repairs to the I-40 Crosstown would be delayed Tuesday morning due to below-freezing temperatures. The repairs were meant to start Tuesday but were delayed until 9 a.m. Wednesday.