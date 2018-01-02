Late Monday Fire Causes Significant Damage To NE OKC Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Late Monday Fire Causes Significant Damage To NE OKC Home

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro home now has significant damage after it caught fire late Monday.

The call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Monday from NE 16 and Michigan in Oklahoma City.

No one was injured but it did cause a significant amount of damage

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully involved in fire.

No one was home at the time, because of a busted water pipe that caused the sole resident to shut off the water earlier that afternoon.

Firefighters have not pinned down a cause of the fire but they think it started in the attic.

The intense flames pushed firefighters outside the home where the freezing temperatures and large amount of water used caused an ongoing hazard for those in the area. 

"There's a lot of water -- a lot of runoff -- in the streets. We do have a sand truck on the way to try and help that out because we put a lot of water in the street, but right now, it's pretty slippery out here," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Kyle Durham said.

