Colorado authorities were warned about gunman's mental state

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement.

On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.

From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that proclaimed "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego that gave out moon landing T-shirts that declared a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden state turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.

California rolls its own recreational pot sales out for 2018

Authorities say a man who shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others along with two civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials.

California lawmakers will grapple for the first time as a group with a growing sexual misconduct scandal when they return to Sacramento.

North Carolina Democrats recruit strong candidate field early in hopes of retaking historical control of General Assembly in November, harnessing anger over Trump presidency.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

Bone-chilling, record-breaking cold grips the central U.S. as 2018 gets underway.

Bone-chilling cold grips wide swath of US, at least 2 deaths

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). People embrace after leaving flowers on a police cruiser for the victims of what authorities describe as an ambush Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at the Douglas Country Sheriff Substation in Highlands Ranch, Colo. A...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). An unidentified woman looks away from a memorial that covers a patrol vehicle parked outside a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department substation Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. A sheriff's deputy was kil...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Tributes to a sheriff's deputy killed in a shootout are seen outside a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department substation Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. A few deputies were shot, one fatally, while respo...

(Douglas County Sheriff via AP). This undated photo released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Matthew Riehl. The 37-year-old man was shot to death Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, after shooting at the deputies, killing one. Authorities in suburban D...

(Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP). Officer Sean R. Bigler reacts during a candlelight vigil at Mission Hills Church on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, in Littleton, Colorado. A man who shot and killed the Colorado deputy and wo...

DENVER (AP) - Colorado authorities were contacted with concerns about the mental health of Matthew Riehl over a month before he shot and killed a deputy and wounded four others. But the 37-year-old man was never held for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities say Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Denver apartment before he was killed by a SWAT team on Sunday.

Wyoming College of Law students had been warned about Riehl, a former student, because of social media posts critical of professors at the school in Laramie, reported KTWO-AM in Casper, Wyoming.

A Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they spotted Riehl or his car near campus. In addition, security on campus was increased for several days.

Campus officers called police in Lone Tree, Colorado, in mid-November to warn them about Riehl, suggesting his rants were indicative of mental illness, UW Police Chief Mike Samp told The Denver Post.

Samp said it's possible that Colorado authorities faced the same issue as Wyoming officials when an apparently mentally ill, dangerous person makes indirect threats.

"Wyoming statutes are pretty clear: If someone is not making an immediate threat, they cannot be held for a mental evaluation. They are very tough cases," Samp said.

Riehl, an attorney and an Iraq war veteran, had also posted videos criticizing Colorado law enforcement officers in profane, highly personal terms.

Early Sunday, authorities responded to a complaint of a verbal disturbance involving two men at an apartment building in Highlands Ranch, 16 miles (about 25 kilometers) south of Denver. A caller said Riehl was acting bizarre and might be having a mental breakdown, but responding deputies found no evidence of a crime and left.

When deputies were called back to the scene, a man who had left gave them a key and granted permission to enter the apartment.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said deputies came under fire almost immediately after trying to talk with the suspect, who was holed up inside a bedroom.

"They all went down almost within seconds of each other, so it was more of an ambush-type of attack on our officers," Spurlock said.

The wounded deputies tried to pull the fallen officer, Zackari Parrish, out of the line of further gunfire but were unable to because of their own injuries and only managed to "crawl to safety," Spurlock said. Two civilians also were injured.

All of the wounded except Deputy Jeff Pelle, 32, have been treated at hospitals and released. The son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle was in fair condition.

Hundreds gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil for Parrish inside Mission Hills Church in Littleton, Colorado - the church he attended with his wife and two young daughters.

"I've heard from so many different people that he just loved his community and being a police officer," Mission Hills Pastor Craig Smith told KDVR-TV.

"Zack didn't see law enforcement as a job. He saw it as a calling, as a way to serve his community and a blessing."

