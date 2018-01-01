Indiana Transfer Picks Oklahoma State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Indiana Transfer Picks Oklahoma State

STILLWATER -

Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State picked up a big-time commitment from Indiana transfer Curtis Jones, ESPN reported Monday.

Jones was a top 40 recruit in 2016, ranked the eighth-best shooting guard and the prize of Indiana’s class. He played 11.2 minutes per game as a freshman last year and averaged 3.5 points while shooting 35 percent from three-point range.

The 6-foot-4 wing fell out of favor with the coaching staff early this season and he only appeared in seven contests before deciding to transfer. Jones will reportedly enroll at Oklahoma State this spring and be eligible to play in the spring semester of 2019 – a la Yankuba Sima.

