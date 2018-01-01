Animal Welfare Rescues Puppies Left In Extreme Cold

Stillwater Animal Welfare rescued a litter of puppies that had been reportedly left out in extreme cold. Three of the dogs passed away and five survived, officials said.

Rescuers got a call around 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve from an upset woman, who had just made a horrible discovery outside of her apartment on S. Perkins Road.

The woman said she heard something, went outside and found a Rubbermaid tub with eight frozen puppies inside. There was an icy blanket in the open container.

According to a Facebook post by Stillwater Animal Welfare that has been shared hundreds of times, the woman jumped into action and did everything she could to help the animals.

Authorities arrived shortly after her call for help and said two of the puppies had been overcome by the cold and could not be revived. The others were barely breathing, the post said.

“It took most of the day for them to warm enough to be able to stand and walk,” the Animal Welfare official wrote.

The rescuer took the animals home overnight and said another puppy didn’t make it. “I held her and snuggled her, and we lost her a little after 4 a.m.”

The survivors will eventually be put up for adoption, Animal Welfare said.

Anyone with information about the dogs or who may have dumped them is urged to contact Stillwater Animal Welfare at (405) 372-0334.