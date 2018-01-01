Drunk Driver Plows Through Driveway; Almost Hits Moore Family

Brooke and Shawn Laguna spent New Year’s Eve with family.More >>
Brooke and Shawn Laguna spent New Year’s Eve with family.More >>
Jim and Lisa Turner waited at Will Rogers World Airport on Friday morning, eager to see a boy named Hayden come down the escalator to baggage claim. Hayden is 12 years old.More >>
Jim and Lisa Turner waited at Will Rogers World Airport on Friday morning, eager to see a boy named Hayden come down the escalator to baggage claim. Hayden is 12 years old.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.