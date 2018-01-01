2 In Serious Condition After Street Race In NW OKC

Two people are in serious condition after an alleged “illegal speed contest” in NW Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

According to an OKC police officer, two vehicles were involved in an “illegal speed contest” when one vehicle, with two occupants, went airborne and struck a tree at NW 63rd and Warren Street.

Those two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle admitted to being involved in street racing and was arrested for participating in an “illegal speed contest”.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.