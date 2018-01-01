3 El Reno Children Die In New Year's Day House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 El Reno Children Die In New Year's Day House Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

A tragic house fire in El Reno on New Year’s Day. Fire officials confirm three young children died, all under the age of eight. An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

El Reno fire crews were called to the home in the 200 block of K Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday. The neighbor across the street never saw flames but knew it was serious.

“I figured with all the gas guys around it was a gas leak,” said Roger Swagerty, neighbor. “But I didn’t know there was a fire in there.”  

Swagerty was visibly shaken when he heard the three children who lived in the home did not make it out alive.  

“I hate hearing that,” said Swagerty.

El Reno Fire Chief Kent Lagaly said when firefighters arrived the adults at the home were carrying the children outside.

“Upon arrival we found that we had three young children under the age of eight were being brought to us,” said Lagaly. “Resuscitation efforts were tried on scene, as well as in route to the hospital.”

Chief Lagaly said all three children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We know the two parents were in the home when we got here,” said Lagaly. “We think at this time with everything going on we believe there was at least a third adult present.”

The area where the children used to play is now surrounded by yellow tape and marked cars. Local and state fire investigators will determine how the fire started. a tragic loss for two young parents.

“Anytime you lose a child, especially three it’s going to be very difficult for the families,” said Lagaly. “So we are just trying to work with them right now to make sure their needs are taken care of.”

The medical examiner will also investigate to determine the exact cause of death.

