Boston Mayor Marty Walsh takes oath for second term

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Attorneys advising a group of Los Angeles dispensaries have concluded that those businesses can continue to legally sell medicinal marijuana as "collectives," until they obtain local and state licenses under California's new system of legal pot.

Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

The roses are ready and the skies will be blue in Southern California on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Rose Parade.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest

New year brings broad legalization of marijuana across California, nation's most populous state.

California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

BOSTON (AP) - Mayor Marty Walsh took the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive on Monday, promising to make the city stronger.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presided over the inauguration at the Cutler Majestic Theatre. The Democratic mayor defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson in November.

Biden praised Walsh for his character and efforts to create a thriving middle class, calling him a "man of extraordinary character in a moment when we need more character and incredible courage."

"We're at a moment when mayors and governors matter more than they ever did," Biden said. "We need leaders who will stand up against the ugly divisiveness spewing out of Washington every day."

Walsh said he'll continue working to make "a better Boston for everyone." He talked about modernizing schools, reducing crime, growing the middle class, tackling the opioid crisis and embarking on a citywide movement to end homelessness. Walsh set a goal of raising $10 million in private donations to create 200 units of permanent, supportive housing over the next four years.

Boston is a city of second chances, a city of "heart and hope," Walsh said.

"We are one of the greatest cities in the world," he said. "And after nearly four centuries, our greatest days are yet to come."

First elected in 2013, Walsh replaced the late Tom Menino, the city's longest-serving mayor who didn't seek re-election.

His first four years have brought more economic development to portions of Boston, including the seaport district. City and state officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston.

