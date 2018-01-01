NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio begins 2nd term at City Hall

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the...

Attorneys advising a group of Los Angeles dispensaries have concluded that those businesses can continue to legally sell medicinal marijuana as "collectives," until they obtain local and state licenses under California's new system of legal pot.

Attorneys advising a group of Los Angeles dispensaries have concluded that those businesses can continue to legally sell medicinal marijuana as "collectives," until they obtain local and state licenses under...

Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.

Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone...

The roses are ready and the skies will be blue in Southern California on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Rose Parade.

The roses are ready and the skies will be blue in Southern California on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Rose Parade.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP). Chirlane McCray, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dance on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Bill de Blasio began his second term as New York City mayor Monday at a swearing in ceremony outdoors in freezing temperatures, taking the oath of office administered by Brooklyn native and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

"By Vermont standards this is a warm and pleasant afternoon," Sanders, joked the crowd at City Hall Park.

De Blasio won re-election handily in November, becoming the first Democrat to return to City Hall in New York since Edward Koch 1985.

He boasted about the city recording the lowest number of annual homicides since the early 1950s. The police department's preliminary count is 290 homicides for 2017, a 14 percent drop from the year before.

"We have brought police and community together like never before," De Blasio said. "We have dedicated ourselves to a vision of true neighborhood policing and it works."

As a national leader in progressive politics, de Blasio said he envisions a city that serves more than the elite and Wall Street titans.

"The deepest, truest stakeholders of this town are the people who do the work, who every day make this city come to life but have too often not reaped the rewards," he said. "We have a responsibility, every one of us, to ensure that New York remains a beacon to our nation and to our world."

Sanders, an independent who made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, praised de Blasio's work on providing pre-kindergarten education and other progressive issues.

"In this city, the largest city in our country, the people of New York under Bill de Blasio have chosen to move government in a very different direction than what we're seeing in Washington," Sanders said. "Instead of pandering to billionaires, we have a government here which has chosen to listen to the needs of working families."

Also sworn-in for second terms were fellow Democrats, Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer.

The ceremony came on a frigid New Year's Day; it was about 14 degrees (minus 10 Celsius) by early afternoon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.