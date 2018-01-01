Yukon Family Loses Home To New Years Day Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Yukon Family Loses Home To New Years Day Fire

YUKON, Oklahoma -

A mobile home is a complete loss as multiple fire crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited early Monday morning in Yukon.

According to report, multiple crews have been battling a mobile home fire, that began around two a.m. near Gregory Rd. and Wilshire Blvd. 

The fire was potentially started by a propane heater the owner had going to keep his pipes from bursting. 

The owner was across the street at his mothers home when the fire ignited. someone banged on the door and said there was a fire. There was no one else reported to have been in the house. 

