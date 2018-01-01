Flowers and sunshine greet thousands for 129th Rose Parade

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

The roses are ready and the skies will be blue in Southern California on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Rose Parade.

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - The roses are ready; the skies will be blue.

Just a few clouds are expected for the 129th annual Rose Parade on New Year's morning, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of the mid-70s once again in Pasadena.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the street to watch floats decked out with hundreds of thousands of flowers, along with a few show horses, marching bands and celebrities. Millions more will watch on TV.

It has rained only once on the Rose Parade in the past six decades - that was in 2006 - and it has never been canceled because of weather.

The theme of the 2018 parade is "Making a Difference" and actor Gary Sinise is the grand marshal, chosen because of his devotion to veteran's issues.

Sinise, who played Vietnam vet Lt. Dan Taylor in 1994's "Forrest Gump," said when he was chosen that he was happy to serve as grand marshal because of the vets he seeks to help.

"If shining a little spotlight on me on January first can shine a spotlight on them to help me make a difference in their lives, I am very, very grateful to do that," he said.

Veterans and family members of those killed in action will appear on some of the floats.

Spectators started lining the 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) route on Sunday, many of them camping overnight to watch the floats start drifting by in the morning.

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said there are no known threats to the parade but that fan safety will remain first priority and security will be tight.

Later in the day and just a few blocks away is the 104th Rose Bowl, which this year is a College Football Playoff semifinal pitting Oklahoma against Georgia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.