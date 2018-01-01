Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 12/31/17

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder 97-95 on Friday night.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder 97-95 on Friday night.More >>
Mike Stoops and seniors Steven Parker and Emmanuel Beal sat down with the media to preview Oklahoma’s Rose Bowl playoff game against Georgia.More >>
Mike Stoops and seniors Steven Parker and Emmanuel Beal sat down with the media to preview Oklahoma’s Rose Bowl playoff game against Georgia.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.