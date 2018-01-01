Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 12/31/17

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz with Dean Blevins and John Holcomb:

- Dean is live in Pasadena Covering the Rose Bowl

- Dean and John discuss the status of Baker Mayfield’s health.

- Dean talks with ESPNS Kirk Herbstreit on the OU vs. Georgia Rose Bowl matchup.

- How Dean grades the Georgia Bull Dogs.

- Viewer Question of the Week: Dillon from Choctaw asks, “What does OU need to do to win the Rose Bowl?”

- John breaks down the Camping World Bowl.

- Dean talks with Jake Fromm, Georgia True Freshman Quarterback

- NFL Breakdown

- John talks Thunder Vs. Mavericks game highlights

- Trey Young and the Sooners win against TCU

- The guys “Play the Percentages”



If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page

To vote on the “Play the Percentages” text Dean or John to 79640