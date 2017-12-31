Officials Respond To High Pressure Gas Leak Near OKC Outlets

Multiple agencies responded to a high pressure gas line leak in south Oklahoma City.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 209 Outlet Shoppes Dr., near Reno and Council after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. OKC Fire said 13 firefighters including the Haz-Mat Unit are monitoring the scene to see if evacuations will be necessary.

ONG is also on scene.

OKC Fire asking the public to please avoid the area.

