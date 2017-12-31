List bans 'fake news,' 'covfefe' and 'let me ask you this'

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Chemical reactions are threatening to discolor and deform the surface of Georgia O'Keeffe's famously vibrant paintings.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Two security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the alleged shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay for a heart attack.

The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson_File). FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, a supporter holds up a "Fake News" book while Kayla Moore, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference in Montgomery, Ala. Would a story that seeks to unpack...

By JEFF KAROUB

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Let me ask you this: Would a story that unpacks a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, could it just be fake news?

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness . The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list of 14 words or phrases comes from thousands of suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school.

This year's list includes "let me ask you this," ''unpack," ''impactful," ''nothingburger," ''tons," ''dish," ''drill down," ''let that sink in," and the top vote-getter, "fake news."

The others are "pre-owned," ''onboarding/offboarding," ''hot water heater," ''gig economy" and the Trumpian Twitter typo "covfefe."

While the list contains a little political flavor, Lake Superior State spokesman John Shibley said he had expected more given the highly divisive 2016 election and a year of deepening divisions in government and the U.S. electorate.

"It wasn't as focused on politics in a very dirty sense," he said. "Most of the nominations were well thought through ... considering how the year was."

As evidence, he points to "fake news," which garnered between 500 and 600 votes. The phrase has been leveled against entirely fabricated reporting, stories that contain errors or inaccuracies, and those with a critical tone. It has even been wielded as a cudgel against entire news networks. It was also found to be the second most annoying word or phrase used by Americans in an annual Marist College poll, behind "whatever."

"I think a lot of people know fake news when they see it. It can be propaganda, it can be satire," Shibley said. "It's used deliberately to paint a certain story or notion as not being true."

While some words are perennial nominees, others really speak to a particular time and may soon lose relevance. Shibley said "covfefe," - contained in a fragmented Tweet sent from President Donald Trump's account May 31 - became shorthand for a social media mistake.

"It's the 'pet rock' of this year's list," Shibley said, referring to the fad product born and banished in the 1970s.

Lake Superior State and Marist have company in tracking and trumpeting mass word usage.

"Youthquake," defined as "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people," is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year . Oxford lexicographers said there was a fivefold increase in use of the term - coined a half-century ago by then-Vogue editor Diana Vreeland - between 2016 and 2017. The word has been used to describe youth support for Britain's Labour Party and the election of 30-something leaders in France and New Zealand.

Merriam-Webster's 2017 word of the year is "feminism." Lookups increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events, such as the Women's March on Washington in January.

Another Michigan school takes the opposite approach: Detroit's Wayne State University attempts through its Word Warriors campaign to exhume worthy words that have fallen out of favor. This year's list included "blithering," ''gauche" and "mugwump," which refers to a person who remains aloof or independent - especially from party politics.

Follow Jeff Karoub on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffkaroub . Find more of his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeff%20karoub

