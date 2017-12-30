Bicyclist Dies In Fatal Auto Accident

Police responded to a fatal accident involving a bicycle and a car around 8 p.m. Saturday, near Reno Avenue and Council Road.

Police said a male riding his bike was attempting to cross Reno Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said, the driver remained on the during the incident.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the bicyclist was not wearing any reflective gear or flashing lights, which may have contributed to the accident.