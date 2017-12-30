OKCFD Says Final Goodbye To Colleague

Oklahoma City firefighters said a final goodbye to one of their own Saturday.

Lt. Jeffrey White was on multiple special teams within the department, but is missed for so much more than his skills.

Dozens of coworkers, family and friends gathered in Moore for White’s funeral.

“It is very clear, Jeff was all about helping his brother and sister firefighters,” Chief Richard Kelley said at the funeral.

White was on the department’s honor guard, dive team, hazmat team, and critical instance support.

He started serving before evening finishing training, lending a hand during the Oklahoma City bombing.

“None of it really benefited him. It was basically an opportunity to help out someone else,” Kelley said.

At home, Lt. White was just ‘Jeff,’ a family man. A deputy chief spoke on behalf of White’s family during the funeral.

“Always remember you were a great son, husband, uncle and great uncle. Now that you're gone, there's a great big hole in your family,” Deputy Chief Michael Walker said on behalf of White’s family.

White leaves behind a wife, siblings and a legacy of 23 years of service for the department.