Baker Mayfield Has Flu Bug, Makes It To Rose Bowl Media Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Baker Mayfield Has Flu Bug, Makes It To Rose Bowl Media Day

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield showed up about 10 minutes late at Rose Bowl media day, making a bit of a dramatic entrance after missing two previous events leading to the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 3 Georgia.

Mayfield says he has been nagged by a “flu or whatever you want to call” the past few days. He also says he does not think it will affect how he plays.

Coach Lincoln Riley said Mayfield started getting sick in Norman, Oklahoma, after Christmas break. The Heisman Trophy winner has been at practice each day this week and planned to be there again Saturday.

Watch here: News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Gives Rose Bowl Media Day Recap

Mayfield did not attend the team’s trip to Disneyland on Wednesday or his scheduled media availability Friday at a Los Angeles hotel.

The second-ranked Sooners play Georgia on Monday night.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.