Wichita "SWATting" Prank Suspect Arrested, Police Say

WICHITA, Kansas -

Police in Los Angeles say a "SWATting" prankster is under arrest for allegedly making a false call to police in Wichita, Kansas. The call led to the death of a father of two. 

It is believed the suspect, Tyler Barriss, of Los Angeles, according to CBS affiliate KWCH, called 911 during an argument with a fellow online gamer.

Wichita police released a bodycam video of an officer shooting a man after receiving what they now think was a false report, reports CBS News' Roxana Saberi. 

"We believe this incident is a case of 'swatting,' which is the act of deceiving emergency services into sending a police response to another person's address," Wichita Police Department deputy chief Troy Livingston said. 

The deceased man was 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Police said a prankster called 911 claiming he lived in the home and had shot his father.

"They were arguing and I shot him in the head and he's not breathing anymore," a voice could be heard on the call.

The caller said he was armed and holding hostages – and made threats.

"I already poured gasoline all over the house. I might just set it on fire," the caller said.

"Okay, well, we don't that need to do, okay?" the 911 dispatcher responded.

"In a little bit I might," the caller said.

Finch's mother is stunned by her son's death. Police shot and killed him after they said he reached for his waistband.

"I'm not letting go until I have justice," mother Lisa Finch said.

Finch was unarmed.

