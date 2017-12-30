Police Help Capture Baby Seal Found On Wandering Busy Road - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Help Capture Baby Seal Found On Wandering Busy Road

By CBS News
YARMOUTH, Mass. -

A marine creature -- a baby seal -- was found far from home in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, CBS Boston reports. Yarmouth Police responded late Friday night to help rescue the seal.

With the help of Amazing Animal Ambassadors, police got the seal into a cage so it could be cared for until the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Animal Stranding Team could relocate the animal.

"How he got so far inland from the ocean to Route 6A without getting hurt is amazing," police posted. "Must be a NAVY SEAL!"

According to police, the seal is in good health.  

