President Trump "Approval Poll" Offers No Negative Options

By CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The joint fundraising committee of President Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee released an "Inaugural Year Approval Poll" that offers readers no option to give a negative assessment of the president's first year in office. The only options for "how would you rate President Trump's first year in office" are "great," "good," "okay" and "other." 

Visitors are asked the same question of former President Barack Obama's first year in office, but that question provides "poor" as an additional response option. 

The only other question the survey asks is, "Do you believe the Fake News Media will fairly cover President Trump's first year approval rating?" with the options of "yes," "no" and "other."

The survey from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee requires users to provide their contact information, noting in small print at the bottom of the page that by doing so the user agrees to receiving calls and texts from Trump-associated committees. 

How does Trump's approval rating look these days?

A CBS News poll released earlier this month found Mr. Trump had a 36 percent approval rating.

According to a Gallup poll released earlier this week, Obama is the "most admired" man in America, a title he's held for the past 10 years. Of those polled, 17 percent said the former president was their top pick for the most admired person. Mr. Trump came next, with 14 percent of those polled naming him as the person they most admire. 

Mr. Trump filed for reelection the day he took office on Jan. 20. 

