Multiple Accidents Reported Due To Freezing Drizzle In OKC Metro

A Travel Advisory is in effect for the OKC metro cextending south to Ardmore for slick spots due to freezing drizzle.

Below are several accidents reported Saturday morning due to the number of slick spots. Slick spots are especially hazardous on Lake Hefner Parkway, including other roads, bridges, and overpasses.

The light freezing drizzle/mist is expected to continue through mid-late Saturday morning. Drivers are strongly advised to give yourself extra time and drive slow if you need to be out.

Download the News 9 app for the latest weather and traffic conditions.

1000 E RENO AVE Dec 30 2017 8:24AM INJURY ACCIDENT

1301 SW 29TH ST Dec 30 2017 8:30AM INJURY ACCIDENT

2000 W MEMORIAL RD EB Dec 30 2017 8:53AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

400 S I-35 HWY NB Dec 30 2017 8:44AM ACCIDENT W/INJURY

400 S I-35 HWY NB Dec 30 2017 8:44AM INJURY ACCIDENT

6000 LAKE HEFNER PKWY NB Dec 30 2017 7:41AM INJURY ACCIDENT

6400 LAKE HEFNER PKWY NB Dec 30 2017 8:40AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

BROADWAY EXT HWY OFFRAMP NB / N KELLEY AVE Dec 30 2017 8:30AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

BROADWAY EXT HWY OFFRAMP NB / N KELLEY AVE NB Dec 30 2017 7:56AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

E I-240 HWY EB / S EASTERN AVE NB Dec 30 2017 8:33AM INJURY ACCIDENT

E I-44 HWY EXIT 128B EB / N KELLEY AVE Dec 30 2017 8:25AM INJURY ACCIDENT

LAKE HEFNER PKWY NB / NW 63RD ST WB Dec 30 2017 7:40AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

LAKE HEFNER PKWY SB / W BRITTON RD Dec 30 2017 8:41AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

N I-44 HWY ONRAMP NB / NW 10TH ST EB Dec 30 2017 8:48AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

N ROCKWELL AVE / NW 10TH ST Dec 30 2017 7:33AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

N WESTERN AVE / W BRITTON RD Dec 30 2017 8:36AM INJURY ACCIDENT

N WESTERN AVE / W BRITTON RD Dec 30 2017 8:36AM Fire: 82 ACCIDENT W/INJURY

NW 10TH ST / N ROCKWELL AVE Dec 30 2017 8:03AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

NW 50TH ST / LAKE HEFNER PKWY OFFRAMP NB Dec 30 2017 8:35AM INJURY ACCIDENT

S I-35 HWY NB / SE 44TH ST WB Dec 30 2017 8:39AM Fire: 82 ACCIDENT W/INJ

S I-35 HWY NB / SE 44TH ST WB Dec 30 2017 8:39AM INJURY ACCIDENT

S WESTERN AVE / STRAKA TER Dec 30 2017 8:10AM Fire: 82 ACCIDENT W/INJURY

S WESTERN AVE / STRAKA TER Dec 30 2017 8:10AM INJURY ACCIDENT

7400 LAKE HEFNER PKWY NB Dec 30 2017 9:54AM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

N COUNCIL RD / W WILSHIRE BLVD Dec 30 2017 10:24AM INJURY ACCIDENT

S CZECH HALL RD / W RENO AVE Dec 30 2017 10:13AM INJURY ACCIDENT

S SARA RD / SW 15TH ST Dec 30 2017 10:00AM INJURY ACCIDENT