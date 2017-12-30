Victim, gunman in California law firm shooting were partners

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

Two security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the alleged shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself.

Two security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the alleged shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

In 2017, California state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed nearly 900 new laws, most of which take effect Monday.

In 2017, California state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed nearly 900 new laws, most of which take effect Monday.

The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay for a heart attack.

The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay for a heart attack.

Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.

Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.

Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

(Robert Casillas/Los Angeles Daily News via AP). Employees from a nearby business sit with police after the Long Beach police responded to an active shooter in Long Beach, Calif., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say a shooting at a business in Southern C...

(Basileus Zeno via AP). This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

(Basileus Zeno via AP). This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

(Robert Casillas/Los Angeles Daily News via AP). Police officers gather in front of law offices where a deadly shooting took place in Long Beach, Calif., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Long Beach police on Friday called the shooting "workplace violence." They ...

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police were trying to learn Saturday what motivated a partner in a law firm to shoot two of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

Officers arrived at an office building in Long Beach on Friday to find the gunman and one victim dead and learned that the second victim had gone to a hospital, according to investigators.

The shooter was identified Saturday as John Mendoza, 58, of Redondo Beach. He shot the two men before killing himself, police said.

Major Langer, 75, of Rolling Hills, was shot in the upper body and died at the scene.

A friend told the Long Beach Press-Telegram that the wounded man was another partner in the firm, Ronald Beck, who was driven to the hospital by his son. The 68-year-old injured man was shot in the torso and lower body, police said. He remained hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive.

"Several employees were in the office at the time of the shooting, however, no other injuries were reported," according to the police statement. "A motive for the shooting remains under investigation."

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Basieleus Zeno, who videotaped employees running from the building, told KCBS-TV that he heard screams but thought they were from employees enjoying a holiday party at the office.

But it became clear that the half-dozen workers streaming from the law office, which is located in the well-to-do neighborhood of Bixby Knolls, were fleeing.

"The woman was saying 'They're shooting inside. They're shooting inside," Zeno said.

Beck ran day-to-day operations at the law firm of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison. He also was managing partner of the Larry H. Parker law firm that worked with Perona and Langer. Beck and Parker have appeared in well-known Southern California television commercials for Parker's firm that conclude with Parker promising: "We'll fight for you!"

Langer was senior managing partner of both firms.

"This guy was the most caring, sincere man I probably ever met," longtime friend Jim Hall told the Press-Telegram. "He just had a heart of gold and really cared for everybody who works at the firm and considers them members of his family. He certainly didn't deserve this."

According to the Perona, Langer firm's website, Mendoza was a workers' compensation attorney who had worked thousands of industrial injury cases over the past 20 years and had been a frequent guest on local television and radio stations.

The office is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people.

___

Associated Press writers Robert Jablon and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

___

Follow Andrew Dalton on Twitter at twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.