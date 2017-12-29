Antetokounmpo's Late Basket Lifts Bucks Past Thunder 97-95

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder 97-95 on Friday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Toronto Raptors 124-107 on Wednesday night.More >>
Mike Stoops and seniors Steven Parker and Emmanuel Beal sat down with the media to preview Oklahoma’s Rose Bowl playoff game against Georgia.More >>
