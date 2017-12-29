BBB Warns About Online OU Merchandise Scam

The BBB is warning consumers about scam websites that are posing as legitimate retailers.

Football fans looking to stock up on some new gear should take caution when shopping around. The BBB is warning consumers about scam websites that are posing as legitimate retailers.

At first glance the website OUFootballStore.com looks like a real place to buy jerseys, but there are a few red flags that give it away. If you try to visit this site, the first warning sign is a redirect page before you see the home page.

Once on the site, it looks a lot like legitimate website Fanatics.com, but closer inspection reveals layout problems, plus a multitude of typos and grammatical errors.

Local BBB spokesman Sean Rose said, “If somebody would go through, spend that much time and effort on a website, you want to present a product to somebody, you would think that they would at least check the basics.”

While the website appears to list credentials from the BBB and other security firms, none of the links are actually clickable.

“Generally, that’s another huge red flag,” Rose said, “because if you’re just going to put a static image up there that doesn’t link to anything, that kind of says I’m trying to look like I do this, but I’m hiding exactly who I am.”

If you are searching for a bargain, beware. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

“The best thing to do is go to that team’s merchandise retailer of choice or see who they might recommend,” advised Rose.

If you do come across a suspicious page, you can help protect your fellow consumers by reporting it on the BBB's Scam Tracker website, www.bbb.org/scamtracker. The agency will review each claim and post the alerts as they are confirmed.

The Scam Tracker also allows you to narrow down the map to see which scams have been reported in your area.