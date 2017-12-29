OKC Florists Helping With Rose Parade Float - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the last six years, Alicia Rankin has owned LilyGrass Flowers and Decor, where they use plants to create special pieces for their customers. And while employees are holding down the fort in Northwest OKC, Alicia is across the country getting some new inspiration.

“It’s my number one bucket list item and my husband fulfilled it,” she said. “And I’m just running around grinning from ear to ear constantly.”

Her husband made good on a 15-year-old promise that if OU would go to the Rose Bowl again, he'd take her. And at the shop for Christmas, he surprised her with an opportunity to help build a Rose Parade float.

She was 1 of 500 chosen from 2,000 applicants through an organization called Petal Pushers. She’ll work with the Lutheran Hour Ministries Float Committee.

The couple flew in Friday morning, arriving in Pasadena to see the sites ahead of their volunteer shift. They spent the day touring different facilities and workplaces.

“I’m still shocked at what I saw and what they’re doing with the material,” she told News 9.

Rankin will get her assignment and report for duty at 4 p.m. Saturday. She’ll likely work on the float through the night until judging begins at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Rankins also have tickets to the game on Monday.

