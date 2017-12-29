Crashes Involving Semis On I-40 Snarls Traffic West Of Downtown

A pair of crashes involving two semis is causing a traffic nightmare to drivers on both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 40, just east of downtown Oklahoma City.

First responders were called out to the scene near S. Eastern Avenue. Crashes involving semis on both sides of I-40 occurred in virtually the same area.

At least three EMSA units responded to the scene, but so far there has been no word of injuries. The cause of the crashes has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

