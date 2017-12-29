Crews Working To Repair Hole In Bridge Near Del City

Crews are working to repair a hole in a bridge on I-40 near Del City, Friday afternoon.

Debris under the bride has one lane of traffic closed on SE 15th, which is causing a backup on the I-40 ramp. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route of transportation until repairs on complete.

OKC/DEL CITY- EB I-40 on-ramp from Sunnylane Rd. is closed, EB I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Sunnylane and SE 15th St. until 6pm tonight for bridge repair. Expect delays or use an alternate route. — OKDOT (@OKDOT) December 29, 2017

