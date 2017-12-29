Report: Plane crash killing 3 due to plane stalling out

MOORE, Oklahoma (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a Texas plane crash that killed three people from Oklahoma was the result of the pilot flying too slowly, which caused the plane to stall out.

An NTSB report on the 2016 crash says the pilot, Dana Gray, was trying to land at Hobby Airport in Houston. Also on board were her husband, Tony, and his brother, Jerry. They were from Moore, Oklahoma.

KWTV-TV reports that security camera footage shows air traffic controllers tried to assist the pilot in her landing. The NTSB says the controllers may have confused Gray with an "unnecessarily complex clearance during a critical phase of flight."

The report noted Gray had been taking a medication for insomnia that the Federal Aviation Administration warns against using if flying.

