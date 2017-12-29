OKC Caretaker Accused Of Assaulting Patient Now Faces Murder Charge

An elderly Oklahoma City man’s caretaker is behind bars, accused of brutally assaulting his ward, which ultimately led to his death.

Police learned of the assault of Dec. 14, after being dispatched to St. Anthony’s Hospital for an alleged assault. At the hospital, officers were told that the victim,75-year-old Michael Richard, had been assaulted is his own home by his caretaker.

The caretaker was later identified as 55-year-old Rocky Rhines. A warrant was issued for Rhines, and authorities say he was finally arrested in Perry on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 28, police were notified that Richard had passed away at the hospital from his injuries. The assault charge was then changed to first-degree murder.

Rhines was transported from the Perry jail to the Oklahoma City Jail, where he is being held without bond.