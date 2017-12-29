OKC Expects High Traffic On NYE In Downtown Area - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Expects High Traffic On NYE In Downtown Area

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Traffic is expected to be heavy for downtown Oklahoma City's Opening night festivities on New Years Eve.

Apart from the crowds that come with New Year's celebrations, an estimated 18,000 additional people are expected to be downtown on New Year's Eve for the Thunder game against the Mavericks.

There are 5,200 parking garage spaces available through Oklahoma City's Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority.

Those event parking spots will cost you $10 upon garage entry.

The Authority also has more than 1,300 curbside parking spots that should be available.

Quick tips from City staff include carrying cash, carpooling or using a ride hailing service.

Many are expected to stay downtown until at least midnight and the City plans on ringing in the new year with fireworks.

A 5K run is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. in downtown on New Year's Eve. The route runs mostly along Walker Avenue.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
