Cowboys Take Down Hokies, Win Camping World Bowl

Mason Rudolph and James Washington had record days as the Cowboys handled Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl.More >>
The Pokes get the Hokies in the Camping World Bowl.More >>
Mason Rudolph and James Washington had record days as the Cowboys handled Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl.More >>
Energy FC has re-signed its leading scorer from last year, Jose Angulo.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Toronto Raptors 124-107 on Wednesday night.More >>
Oklahoma City is starting to have the look of a contender. Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to help the Thunder stay hot with a 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Paul George scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 20 for the Thunder, who won their fifth straight game and their 11th in their past 14. Oklahoma City shot 54.4 percent from the field against the Rockets, who entered the day with the best record in the Western Conference. The Thunder ...More >>
