Cowboys Take Down Hokies, Win Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida -

It was a record day for No. 19 Oklahoma State as the Cowboys took down No. 22 Virginia Tech 30-21 to win the 2017 Camping World Bowl and gave coach Mike Gundy his third-consecutive 10-win season.

Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns, one to James Washington who had five receptions for 126 yards on the evening.

Rudolph broke Brandon Weeden’s single-season passing record in the third quarter. He finishes 2017 with 4,904 passing yards. A drive later, Washington caught a 65-yard touchdown that helped him eclipse Rashaun Woods for the all-time receiving yards record at Oklahoma State. He finishes his career with 4,472 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns and 19.78 yards per reception.

Records aside, the Cowboys handled the Hokies after a rocky start to the game.

Oklahoma State didn’t have a drive last longer than 3:12 in the first half and Virginia Tech nearly doubled OSU in time of possession 19:49 to 10:11. A Danny Ammendola field goal and a Josh Jackson touchdown run had the score at 7-3 with the Hokies on OSU’s doorstep looking to take a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

But Tralund Webber had a free run at the backfield from his defensive end position and caused Jackson to fumble. After a mad scramble, Ramon Richards scooped up the ball and swung momentum to the Pokes.

That pivotal play sparked a 17-0 Cowboy run that spanned halftime and saw OSU take a 20-7 lead early in the third.

Virginia Tech wouldn’t go quietly though. After trading touchdowns in the third, Jackson led the Hokies on a 61-yard drive late in the fourth to cut OSU’s lead to 27-21. The Cowboys responded with another Ammendola field goal to extend the lead, 30-21, and then forced an incompletion on 4th and 9 on the OSU 27-yard line to seal the victory.

“We knew coming into the game that it was an evenly-matched game but can’t be any more proud of our team,” Gundy said. “Very proud of our team, very appreciative of the Oklahoma State people who traveled to Orlando.”

“The seniors have led this program to three-straight 10-win seasons and they should be very proud of that. Can’t say enough about our quarterback-wideout combination and obviously Justice Hill.”

