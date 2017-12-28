Good Samaritans Help Elderly Man After Dog Dies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Northwest Oklahoma City senior citizen who watched his beloved dog get run over and killed by a passing car, says he still has something to be grateful about.

Edwin Fulsom, 86, says his dog Daisy forced open the front storm door and ran into the street just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Another motorist, Michael Stephanic, was passing by the house shortly after Daisy was hit and stopped to help. 

“The dog needed attention right away,” Stephanic said.

He rushed the dog and her distraught owner Mr. Fulsom to Companion Animal Clinic at 2428 North Meridian.  However, Daisy died from her injuries.

Stepanic stayed with Fulsom, and even offered to pay the expenses for cremation. But Fulsom wanted to bury his dog, even though he doesn’t have the physical ability to even attempt to do it. That’s when a close friend of a Companion Animal Clinic staff member stepped in.  That man—who wants to remain anonymous—dug a hole in Fulsom’s back yard Wednesday, and buried Daisy.

Tears flowed down Fulsom’s cheeks when he talked about his gratitude for two complete strangers.

“I just wanted to say goodbye to her,” he said. “I was trying to get my shirt on to go across the street and get her, and I was just too late.”

