OCPD Searching For Repeat Porch Pirates

Police say a thief had scouted the home the day before and was caught on a security camera located inside the doorbell.

The holiday season is winding down, but OCPD says package thefts aren’t expected to anytime soon.

Just Wednesday, a man living on Lynn Lane had $1,500 dollars in merchandise stolen from his front porch. Police say a thief had scouted the home the day before and was caught on a security camera located inside the doorbell.

“He knocked on the door, kind of walked around and looked like he was scouting it, looks up to see if there were cameras, and then he leaves,” said Officer Megan Morgan.

The next day, police say cameras caught the same man on camera again. However, this time he had another person with him and in the afternoon hours, the two of them picked up packages and hauled them from the front door.

“Being a package thief is just a crime of opportunity. Majority of the time they are just looking for packages sitting out on a porch, or mailboxes that have mail coming out of them that they can take quickly,” said Officer Morgan.

With more and more people buying online, Oklahoma City is seeing this kind of crime throughout the year.

“I don' think theft on a whole is on the rise right now, just specifically package thefts and that's just related that more people are having packages delivered to their homes,” said Officer Morgan.

Police still need help identifying the two people in the video. Call Crime Stoppers with any information about the case: (405) 235-7300