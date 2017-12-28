Mobster acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist gets prison in arson

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Two tech entrepreneurs, including a man who invested in the film studio that made the "Twilight" movies, have been convicted of fraud in New York.

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

A neo-Nazi website publisher's whereabouts may not be a mystery for much longer now that a federal judge has warned his lawyers he won't tolerate any "game-playing".

Authorities have released the names of two women and two children slain in their upstate New York apartment and police are asking the public for information.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

A U.S. judge has permanently blocked an ethnic studies ban in Arizona public schools that dismantled a popular Mexican-American studies program.

Marijuana legalization arrives Monday in California with lots of hoopla, but only a handful of cities will initially have retail outlets ready to sell recreational pot.

Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport.

Friends and activists are visiting the New York hospital where Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's eldest daughter is in grave condition after a heart attack.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A legendary airport robbery recounted in the movie "Goodfellas" came back to haunt an 82-year-old mobster on Thursday, when a judge cited evidence of his role in it while sentencing him to eight years in prison for an unrelated road rage arson.

Vincent Asaro, balding and bespectacled, reacted to the sentence with disgust.

"I don't care what happens to me at this point," he grumbled.

He looked at U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross, saying: "What you sentenced me to is a death sentence anyway."

The sentence was more than double what federal guidelines set out as punishment for the 2012 car torching, which prosecutors said resulted when Asaro directed Bonanno crime family associates to track down and set afire the car of a motorist he believed had cut him off.

Asaro, speaking before the announcement of the sentence, said he was "terribly sorry."

"I was on my way home," he said. "It happened. It just got out of hand."

The judge said she had "no illusion" that prison will result in Asaro's rehabilitation or bring an end to his "lifelong career as a member of the Mafia." She said she was mindful of Asaro's 2015 acquittal in the infamous 1978 heist at the Lufthansa cargo terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a robbery retold in the 1990 hit film "Goodfellas," starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci.

The judge said she reviewed evidence from the trial she had presided over and cited proof Asaro had participated in a 1969 murder and had admitted his role and obtained jewelry from the armed robbery of more than $6 million in cash and jewelry from the Lufthansa terminal.

"He remains dangerous to the public," she said.

The prison term resulted from a road rage encounter between Asaro and a motorist who became "embroiled in a high-speed chase at the hands of an enraged Asaro," the FBI said.

Asaro contacted an associate with access to a local law enforcement database, identified the license plate information of the car and triggered a plan to burn the car in front of the motorist's home, said the head of New York's FBI office, William F. Sweeney Jr.

"The anger that propelled Asaro to action is reminiscent of so many scripted Hollywood dramas, but unlike the fame and fortune of the big screen, Asaro's story ends on a different note," Sweeney said in a release. "Today's sentence proves that living life in the fast lane is sure to be short lived."

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde said Asaro's sentence was "for a lifetime of violent criminal activity."

Before the announcement of the sentence, defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio blamed the government for the long prison term, saying prosecutors were "asking you to sentence him for crimes he was acquitted of that occurred 50 or 60 years ago."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Argentieri called Asaro a "one-man crime wave" and said he was a hero in his Queens neighborhood after he was acquitted at trial.

"It's time to send a message, to break the cycle," she said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.