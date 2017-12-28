Wife Of Shooting Victim Recalls Metro Home Invasion

The victim’s wife says Jason Endres is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.

A home invasion in Northwest Oklahoma City leaves an innocent man at the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, two men broke into an apartment at Raindance Apartments on 122nd Street. Elizabeth Endres says she and her husband were upstairs when they heard commotion, but didn’t know what it was. Her husband, Jason, asked her to call police and went downstairs to see what was happening.

Elizabeth said that’s when Jason came face to face with a gunman. He tried to run back to their apartment for safety.

“The gunman saw him. Jason went to slam the door. The guy kicked in our door and Jason and him struggled and he shot him in my home. Jason was trying to keep him out of the house to protect me,” said Elizabeth.

She sat with News 9 at the chapel at OU Medical Center crying.

“He was holding his arm and there was a big hole. I had to wrap a towel around my own husband’s arm.”

She said he was shot with a 12-gauge and the bullet travelled to Jason’s lungs. Her neighbor told her the gun was stolen during the home invasion.

Jason is unconscious and breathing with a ventilator.

“I keep telling him he has to come back,” said Elizabeth.

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested one suspect, 25-year-old Lorenzo Eastland. Elizabeth believes he is the man who pulled the trigger on Jason. The second man is still on the loose.

Anyone with information should contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.